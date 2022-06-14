Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

The district on Tuesday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 99 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.3 % on Monday, when 14 persons tested positive. Tiruppur district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were seven active cases in the district.


