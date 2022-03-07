Coimbatore district reports 22 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district on Monday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 79 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 316 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9 % on Sunday when 2,656 swab samples were subjected to tests and 25 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported seven fresh cases on Monday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 90 active cases and 19 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.