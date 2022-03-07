Coimbatore district reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 79 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 316 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9 % on Sunday when 2,656 swab samples were subjected to tests and 25 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported seven fresh cases on Monday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 90 active cases and 19 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.