Coimbatore district reports 218 new cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 218 cases of COVID-19, registering a slight increase from Monday’s 211 cases.

The district had 2,167 active cases of the disease and 242 persons recovered on Tuesday.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,319 after a 59-year-old man died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The district’s test positivity rate stood at 2.0 % on Monday when 10,813 swab samples were collected and 211 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 85 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 92,208.

The overall death toll went up to 950 as three new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 909 active cases and 79 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Monday’s data was 2%.

In the Nilgiris district, 34 people tested positive on Tuesday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,425. The number of deaths in the district stood at 196 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday, while 355 people are undergoing treatment.