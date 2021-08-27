Coimbatore district reports 216 cases, three deaths

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 216 new cases of COVID-19, registering an increase from Wednesday’s 181 cases.

The Health Department said that 232 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 2,118 active cases of the disease.

Three more persons died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the official death toll of the district to 2,252.

According to the Department, Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 73 fresh cases, taking the tally to 89,957 cases.

The reporting of two new deaths took the overall toll up to 924. The district had 842 active cases and 69 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris district, 38 people tested positive on Thursday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,620. The number of deaths in the district increased from 193 to 194 on Thursday while 375 people are undergoing treatment.