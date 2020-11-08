Coimbatore district reports 213 cases, one death

08 November 2020 00:12 IST

Tiruppur sees one death and 114 cases

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 213 new cases on Saturday, taking the district’s overall tally to 44,889 cases.

A 67-year-old man died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday, the media bulletin said.

Government Medical College and ESI Hospital said that a 10-year-old girl from Tiruppur, who was diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) along with COVID-19, was discharged on November 4. The girl was admitted to the ESI Hospital on October 25 and was treated using intravenous immunoglobulin procedure worth nearly ₹ 1.25 lakh, a release from the hospital said. MIS-C is a rare disease which affects multiple organs in children, according to the release.

Out of 44,889 cases, 1,000 were active cases. On Saturday, 213 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 114 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 13,559 cases.

A 79-year-old man from the district died at a private hospital in Tiruppur on Friday. Out of 13,559 cases, 1,037 were active cases. As many as 106 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 33 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stands at 6,900. The death toll in the district stands at 39, while the district administration said that 283 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 108 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 10,983. While 108 persons were discharged, 799 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, as many as 106 cases were reported. According to health officials, 78 cases were indigenous and about 28 persons returned from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Karur, Chennai and Erode.

57 cases were reported in Namakkal. Five persons have returned from Salem, Karur, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. As per bulletin, a 77-year-old man died at a private hospital.

Krishnagiri recorded 44 new cases and 33 persons were discharged on Friday. As of date, there are 329 active cases in the district. A total of 6,805 cases has been reported so far in the district. In Dharmapuri, 21 cases were reported with 11 persons discharged. As of date, Dharmapuri has 209 active cases and total infections of 5,748.