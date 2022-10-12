Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 26 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 237 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4% on Tuesday, when 23 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported one case on Wednesday. The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 28 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2% on Tuesday, when four persons tested positive.


