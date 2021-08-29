Coimbatore district reports 209 new cases

29 August 2021 23:39 IST

A total of 209 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday, registering a decline from 230 cases it had on Saturday.

The Health Department said 239 persons recovered from the disease and Coimbatore district had 2,058 active cases on Sunday.

The district’s toll increased to 2,260 after three more persons died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

The district had a test positivity rate of 2 % on Saturday when 11,688 swab samples were tested.

Tiruppur reported 75 new cases. The district had 810 active cases and 82 persons recovered. One more person died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 928. Tiruppur’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 % on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 29 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 31,705.

The toll stood at 194 while 351 people are undergoing treatment.