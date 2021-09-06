Coimbatore district reports 206 cases

06 September 2021 23:33 IST

Coimbatore district reported 206 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,37,410 cases.

The Health Department reported the death of a 69-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for the disease, taking the district's death toll to 2,281. The district had 2,198 active cases and 219 patients were reported to have recovered on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 82 fresh cases, which took the case tally to 90,828 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The death of a 54-year-old man took the overall toll to 933. The district had 769 active cases and 71 patients from the district recovered on Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 33 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,924. The number of deaths stood at 195 in the Nilgiris while 309 persons are undergoing treatment.