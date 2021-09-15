Coimbatore district reports 201 cases, five deaths

Coimbatore

15 September 2021 00:05 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to touch 2,39,177 cases.

The Health Department reported five new deaths, taking the toll to 2,302. The district had 2,197 active cases and 191 patients were reported to have recovered on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported 81 fresh cases on Tuesday, which caused its case tally to stand at 91,543 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The overall toll went up to 941 following the reporting of two new deaths. The district had 951 active cases and 83 patients from the district recovered on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris district, 39 people tested positive on Tuesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,189. The number of deaths in the district stood at 196 on Monday while 343 people are undergoing treatment.