Coimbatore district reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 23 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 234 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 4 % on Wednesday when 21 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 26 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9 % on Wednesday when a person tested positive.