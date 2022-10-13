Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 23 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 234 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 4 % on Wednesday when 21 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 26 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9 % on Wednesday when a person tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 9:26:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-20-new-covid-19-cases/article66006912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY