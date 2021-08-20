Coimbatore district reports 199 new cases

A total of 199 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday as the overall tally increased to 2,33,840.

The district had 2,266 active cases and 234 persons were discharged on Friday.

The Health Department said that two more persons died of the disease, taking the toll in the district to 2,234.

Tiruppur district reported 80 new cases as the tally touched 89,528.

A total of 98 persons recovered from the disease.

The district had 863 active cases as of Friday.

The district’s toll increased to 908 after five more persons died of COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 39 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 31,413.

The toll increased from 190 to 191 on Friday while 438 people are undergoing treatment.