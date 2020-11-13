Coimbatore district reports 190 new cases

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 190 new cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally so far to 45,875.

The media bulletin issued by the Health Department said 192 persons were discharged on Thursday and 1,035 patients were under institutional care. The district’s toll increased to 583 with the death of an 83-year-old patient.

With the death of a 55-year-old man in Tiruppur district, the toll touched 200 on Thursday. The district reported 81 cases, taking the tally to 14,065. As many as 12,903 persons recovered and 962 were active cases. A total of 101 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 23 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,036, with 243 persons undergoing treatment. The district reported 40 deaths so far.

Salem district saw 66 cases, the lowest in recent times. Fifty-four cases were indigenous and 12 patients returned Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Erode and Coimbatore.

In Namakkal, 48 persons tested positive of whom 10 returned from Salem, Chennai, Krishnagiri, Kerala and Karnataka.

Erode district reported 65 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,428. While 83 persons were discharged, 763 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Krishnagiri, 42 persons tested positive and 41 persons were discharged on Thursday. The number of active cases stood at 338 and the total number of infections 6,993.

Dharmapuri reported 18 positive cases, and 16 recoveries. The number of active cases is 201 and the total number of infections 5,827.