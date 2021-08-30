Coimbatore district reports 188 new cases, three deaths

Tiruppur district records 73 cases and one death

A total of 188 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday, registering a drop from Sunday’s 209 cases.

The Health Department said that 203 persons recovered from the disease and Coimbatore district had 2,042 active cases on Monday.

Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19 on August 28, taking the death toll to 2,263.

The district had a test positivity rate of 2.1 % on Sunday when 9,945 swab samples were subjected to testing and 209 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district on Monday reported 73 new cases. The district had 787 active cases and 94 persons recovered.

The death toll of the district increased to 929 after a patient died on August 28.

Tiruppur's test positivity rate stood at 1.3 % on Sunday when it reported 75 new cases of the disease.

In the Nilgiris district, 28 people tested positive on Monday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,733. The number of deaths in the district stood at 194, while 343 people are undergoing treatment.