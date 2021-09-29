Coimbatore district reports 183 cases

Coimbatore

29 September 2021 00:11 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 183 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to touch 2,42,131 cases.

The Health Department reported two more deaths, taking the district's death toll to 2,337. The district had 2,042 active cases and 197 patients were reported to have recovered on Tuesday. The positivity rate of Coimbatore district as per Monday’s data was 1.7%.

Tiruppur district reported 86 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 92,849 cases.

The overall toll remained at 954 as no new deaths were reported. The district had 912 active cases and 103 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Monday’s data was 2%.

Nilgiris district reported 36 cases.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,674. The number of deaths increased from 199 to 200, while 348 persons are undergoing treatment.