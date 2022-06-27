Coimbatore district reports 181 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 24 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 587 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.2 % on Sunday, when 104 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district has reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were 49 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.9 % on Sunday, when 11 persons tested positive.