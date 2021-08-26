Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 181 cases

Coimbatore district reported 181 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 2,34,820 cases.

The Health Department reported four deaths, taking the death toll to 2,249. The district had 2,132 active cases and 228 patients were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 72 fresh cases, which took its tally to 89,880 cases.

The reporting of two new deaths took the overall toll to 922. The district had 836 active cases and 65 patients recovered from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 37 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,582. The number of deaths in the district stood at 193 on Wednesday while 382 people are undergoing treatment.


