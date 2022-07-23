Coimbatore district reports 178 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

he Health Department said that 166 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,220 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10% on Friday, when 187 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 34 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 171 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.1 % on Friday, when 29 persons tested positive.

Nilgiris district reported 12 new cases. The Health Department said that 10 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 82 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.5 % on Friday, when 13 persons tested positive.