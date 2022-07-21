Coimbatore district reports 178 new COVID-19 cases and one death

The district reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 151 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,173 active cases on Thursday. A 63-year-old man, who was tested positive for COVID- 19 on July 14, died on Thursday at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital because of comorbidities. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.7 % on Wednesday, when 167 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 28 new cases on Thursday. The Health Department said that 30 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 169 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.5 % on Wednesday, when 27 persons tested positive.