Coimbatore district reports 178 COVID-19 cases

Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan (right) inspecting a fever surveillance camp on Wednesday.

22 July 2020 20:27 IST

Coimbatore district reported 178 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of total positive cases to 2,539. The district had 1,236 active cases of the disease.

Of the 178 cases, 17 were from Sami Iyer Street near Selvapuram, 10 from Emerald Jewel Industry Industry Ltd at Narasimhanaickenpalayam, six from Ponnusamy Street near Kovaipudur, five from PRS quarters and four from Kalyan Nagar near Achipatti.

On Wednesday, 63 persons recovered and got discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Salem saw 99 new cases, of which 98 are indigenous while one case was a person who returned from another district. A total of 2,560 cases were reported, so far, in the district while 1,697 were discharged, including 91on Wednesday, while 844 persons continue to be under treatment. So far, 19 deaths were reported.

In a single day high, 69 persons tested positive and two persons died in Krishnagiri. This has taken the total number of active cases to 243 in the district. As of Wednesday, 15 persons were discharged.

Six members of the family of DMK MLA Senguttuvan have reportedly tested positive three days after the MLA tested positive. A total of 520 cases of infection were reported in the district.

Namakkal district reported a highest single-day spike of 41 cases taking the district’s tally to 395. As many as 196 persons were discharged while 197 continue to be under treatment. Two deaths were reported, so far, in the district.

Tiruppur district reported 29 COVID-19 cases, including a 11-month-old baby, taking its overall tally to 567 cases. The baby and her 28-year-old mother were residing at Maasi Street, Samathuvapuram at Thekkalur in Avinashi Block and both tested positive, Health Department sources said.

In Tiruppur Corporation limits, a three-year-old girl along with two women aged 66 and 26 from Pandiyan Nagar also tested positive. The eldest case on Wednesday was an 84-year-old man from Ahathiyar Street. Apart from Corporation limits, cases were also reported from Avinashi, Pongalur and Vellakoil Blocks.

Out of the 567 COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur district as of Wednesday, 285 patients have recovered and 277 are active cases. The district has reported five deaths in total.

A total of 930 swab samples were lifted in Tiruppur district and 19 COVID-19 patients from the district were discharged on Wednesday, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Twitter.

After inspecting a fever surveillance camp organised by the Tiruppur Corporation, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan told mediapersons said that according to a source analysis, nearly 93% of all the COVID-19 cases in the district were either those who came from other districts or their contacts.

City Health Officer N. Boopathy said nearly 600 fever surveillance camps had been organised by the Corporation in the past two weeks. The Collector said regulations had been tightened for issuing e-pass, to arrest the spread of COVID-19. It was being issued only for emergency purposes.

In the Nilgiris, 12 persons tested positive, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the district to 528. The district administration said that 279 people have recovered and 247 people are undergoing treatment.

Seven persons tested positive in Dharmapuri taking the total number of active cases to 244. On Wednesday, 18 persons were discharged. A total of 486 cases were reported in the district.

Erode district reported six new cases taking the district’s tally to 518. While 391 persons were discharged so far, 119 persons continue to be under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Eight deaths were reported in the district.