Coimbatore district reports 177 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 177 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 163 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,246 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.9 % on Sunday, when 179 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 34 new cases on Monday. The Health Department said that 23 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 194 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 15.4% on Sunday, when 36 persons tested positive.