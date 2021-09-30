Coimbatore district reports 176 cases

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 176 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,42,492 cases.

The Health Department reported two more deaths, taking the death toll to 2,340. The district had 2,038 active cases and 176 patients were reported to have recovered on Thursday. The positivity rate of Coimbatore district as per Wednesday’s data was 1.6%.

Tiruppur district reported 84 fresh cases taking the tally to 93,024 cases.

The overall toll went up to 955 after one more death was reported. The district had 888 active cases and 101 patients from the district recovered on Thursday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Wednesday’s data was 1.7%.

In the Nilgiris, 35 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,740. The number of deaths stood at 201, while 346 persons are undergoing treatment.