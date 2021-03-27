Coimbatore district reports 173 new COVID-19 cases

27 March 2021 00:09 IST

Active cases cross 1,000 mark after three months

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district breached the 1,000-mark on Friday after over three months with 173 persons testing positive. As many as 1,013 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

The previous instance that the active cases were over 1,000 mark was on December 20, 2020 with 1,024 cases, following which the count began to decline steadily until the recent rise.

According to the Health Department, the daily caseload of the district continued to increase, taking the overall tally to 57,981. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 689. So far, 56,189 patients recovered in the district. On Friday, 96 patients were discharged.

Tiruppur district reported 36 new cases, taking the tally to 19,046. No deaths were reported and the toll remained 224.

As many as 18,549 patients recovered and 273 were active cases in the district. On Friday, 30 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 16 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,582. The toll was 50 on Friday and 110 persons are undergoing treatment.