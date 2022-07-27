Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 169 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 27, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:30 IST

Coimbatore district reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 168 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,245 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.5 % on Tuesday, when 176 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 34 new cases.

The Health Department said that 26 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 210 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 15.5 % on Tuesday, when 36 persons tested positive.

The Nilgiris district reported 11 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 76 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.4 % on Tuesday, when 11 persons tested positive.

