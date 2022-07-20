Coimbatore district reports 167 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 130 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,152 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10 % on Tuesday, when 179 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 27 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 170 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 12.8 % on Tuesday, when 25 persons tested positive.