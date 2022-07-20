Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 167 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 130 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,152 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10 % on Tuesday, when 179 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 27 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 170 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 12.8 % on Tuesday, when 25 persons tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2022 9:53:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-167-new-covid-19-cases/article65662813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY