Coimbatore district reports 166 new COVID-19 cases

July 28, 2022 20:41 IST

Coimbatore district reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 178 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,236 active cases on Thursday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 11.9 % on Wednesday, when 169 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 35 new cases.

The Health Department said that 31 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 215 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.4 % on Wednesday, when 34 persons tested positive.