Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 166 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 28, 2022 20:41 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:41 IST

Coimbatore district reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 178 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,236 active cases on Thursday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 11.9 % on Wednesday, when 169 persons tested positive.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tiruppur district reported 35 new cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Health Department said that 31 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 215 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.4 % on Wednesday, when 34 persons tested positive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...