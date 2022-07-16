Coimbatore district reports 165 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 121 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 960 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.3 % on Friday, when 153 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 34 new cases on Saturday. The Health Department said that 27 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 189 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 13.2 % on Friday, when 27 persons tested positive.

Nilgiris district reported 10 new cases on Saturday. The Health Department said that 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 74 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.8 % on Friday, when nine persons tested positive.