Coimbatore district reports 164 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 120 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,004 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.9 % on Saturday, when 165 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 29 new cases.

The Health Department said that 28 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 190 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 13.9 % on Saturday, when 34 persons tested positive.