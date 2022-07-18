Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 162 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 18, 2022 21:22 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 21:22 IST

Coimbatore district reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department said that 119 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,049 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.9 % on Sunday, when 164 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases. The Health Department said that 39 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 172 active cases on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The district had a test positivity rate of 10.5 % on Sunday, when 29 persons tested positive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...