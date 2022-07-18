Coimbatore district reports 162 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department said that 119 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,049 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.9 % on Sunday, when 164 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases. The Health Department said that 39 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 172 active cases on Monday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 10.5 % on Sunday, when 29 persons tested positive.