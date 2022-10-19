Coimbatore district reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 32 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 179 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.2% on Tuesday when 17 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 33 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.4 % on Tuesday when seven persons tested positive.