Coimbatore district reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 25 persons recovered from the disease. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.1 % on Friday when 18 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 24 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.6 % on Friday when three persons tested positive.