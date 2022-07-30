Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 155 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 30, 2022 22:12 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:12 IST

Coimbatore district reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 180 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,184 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.6 % on Friday, when 159 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 31 new cases. The Health Department said that 39 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 210 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.9 % on Friday, when 33 persons tested positive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...