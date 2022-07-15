Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 153 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Health Department said that 131 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 915 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.9 % on Thursday, when 156 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Health Department said that 15 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 181 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 17.7 % on Thursday, when 28 persons tested positive.


