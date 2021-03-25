Coimbatore district reports 153 new cases

25 March 2021 23:40 IST

Registering a further increase in the daily caseload of COVID-19 cases, Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 153 new cases of the disease.

The district crossed the 150-mark after a gap of nearly four months.

According to the Health Department, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the district also increased and stood at 936 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 98 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur district crossed the 19,000-mark on Thursday as the reporting of 33 new cases took the tally to 19,008 cases.

No deaths were reported and the toll remained as 224.

As many as 18,519 patients have recovered and 265 were active cases in the district. On Thursday, 37 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres upon recovering from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,566. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50 on Thursday while 104 people are undergoing treatment.