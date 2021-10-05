Coimbatore district reports 151 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

05 October 2021 23:43 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 151 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that the district had 1,842 active cases on Tuesday and 208 persons recovered.

Two more persons from Coimbatore district died, taking the official death toll to 2,345.

Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate stood at 1.5 % on Monday when it reported 155 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 72 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally 93,421 cases.

The overall toll went up to 957 as one new death was reported by the Health Department. The district had 846 active cases and 79 patients from the district recovered on Tuesday. The positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Monday’s data was 1.4%.

The Nilgiris district reported 34 cases.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,915. The number of deaths increased from 202 to 204, while 372 people are undergoing treatment.