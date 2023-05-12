Coimbatore district reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

May 12, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 30 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 119 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.6 % on Wednesday when 17 new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases. A total of four people recovered from the disease and the district had 32 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.1 % on Wednesday when two persons tested positive for the disease.

