Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 148 new COVID-19 cases

Staff ReporterJuly 31, 2022 20:45 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 20:45 IST

Coimbatore district reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 181 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,151 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9% on Saturday, when 155 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 30 new cases. The Health Department said that 33 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 208 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.5 % on Saturday, when 31 persons tested positive.

