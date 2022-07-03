Coimbatore district reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 104 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 815 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.4 % on Saturday, when 117 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases. There were 102 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.1 % on Saturday, when 13 persons tested positive.