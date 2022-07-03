Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 104 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 815 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.4 % on Saturday, when 117 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases. There were 102 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.1 % on Saturday, when 13 persons tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2022 7:52:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-145-new-covid-19-cases/article65595806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY