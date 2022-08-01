Coimbatore district reports 142 new COVID-19 cases

August 01, 2022 20:10 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 142 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 178 persons recovered from the disease. The district had 1,116 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.6% on Sunday, when 148 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 26 new cases. The Health Department said that 35 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 198 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.5 % on Sunday, when 30 persons tested positive.