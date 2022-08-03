Coimbatore district reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 139 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 177 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,081 active cases on the day. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.3% on Monday, when 142 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 25 new cases. The Health Department said that 35 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 189 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 8% on Monday, when 26 persons tested positive.
