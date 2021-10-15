Coimbatore15 October 2021 23:21 IST
Coimbatore district reports 139 new cases
Coimbatore district reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The district had 1,587 active cases and 143 persons recovered on Friday.
Six more persons from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19 and the toll increased to 2,377.
According to the Health Department, the test positivity rate (TPR) of the district stood at 1.4 % on Thursday.
A total of 71 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur on Friday.
The district had 815 active cases and 76 persons recovered. Tiruppur district had a TPR of 1.5 % on Thursday.
In the Nilgiris, 28 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 33,259. The toll stood at 207 on Friday while 375 people are undergoing treatment.
