Coimbatore district reports 139 new cases, two deaths

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 139 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 899.

According to the Health Department, 171 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different treatment centres in the district on Sunday.

Coimbatore district’s death toll increased to 619 after two COVID-19 patients aged 71 and 67 died at two different hospitals on December 3 and 5.

Tiruppur district had 536 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Sunday.

While the district reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, 66 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease. Tiruppur district did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

As many as 62 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 34 were indigenous cases, including 22 in Salem Corporation limits.

As per the bulletin, a 65-year-old man from Namakkal died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Erode district reported 57 new cases, taking the tally to 12,709. While 78 persons were discharged, 399 continue to be under treatment.

In Namakkal, 28 cases were reported. According to officials, eight patients have returned from Coimbatore, Karur, Erode, Perumbalur, Salem and Rajasthan.

In Dharmapuri, 23 indigenous cases were reported and Krishnagiri saw 24 indigenous cases.

In the Nilgiris, 17 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,578. The death toll in the district stood at 42 on Sunday, while the district administration said that 210 people are undergoing treatment.