Coimbatore district reports 139 cases, one death

Erode records 49 new cases and two deaths

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 139 fresh positive cases on Friday, which took the overall tally to 49,291 cases. The death of a 74-year-old man took the district’s toll so far to 616.

Out of the total cases so far, 47,712 have recovered and 963 are active cases. On Friday, 111 patients were discharged upon recovery

Tiruppur district reported 61 fresh cases, raising the tally so far to 15,638. Of these, 14,903 have recovered and 525 are active cases. Fifty-five patients were discharged from various hospitals on Friday.

Erode had 49 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,603. While 45 persons were discharged, 436 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 142.

Salem reported 75 fresh cases, 72 of which were indigenous cases. The three other patients returned from Namakkal and Coimbatore.

In the Nilgiris, 45 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,533. The death toll in the district stood at 42 on Friday. The district administration said 198 people were undergoing treatment.

Namakkal reported 18 cases. Six patients returned from Salem, Karur and Kallakuruchi.

Krishnagiri recorded 27 new cases and 18 persons were discharged on Friday. The total number of positive cases so far in the district is 7460 and 162 are under treatment.

Dharmapuri recorded 12 new cases and 10 persons were discharged on Friday. The number of cases so far is 6124 and 128 people are under treatment.