Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 138 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 03, 2022 20:40 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:40 IST

Coimbatore district reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 170 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,052 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.9% on Tuesday, when 139 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 28 new cases. The Health Department said that 32 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 185 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.1% on Tuesday, when 25 persons tested positive.

