Coimbatore district reports 137 new COVID-19 cases

12 October 2021 23:57 IST

A total of 137 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 148 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 1,594 active cases.

Two more persons from Coimbatore died of the disease and the district’s death toll increased to 2,366.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 79 new cases on Tuesday. The district had 810 active cases on Tuesday, while 85 persons recovered.

The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 1.8 % on Monday.

The Nilgiris district reported 31new cases.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,172. The number of deaths from in the district increased from 205 to 207 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday, while 393 people are undergoing treatment.