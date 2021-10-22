Coimbatore district reports 137 new cases

22 October 2021 00:26 IST

A total of 137 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The district had 1,488 active cases on Thursday, while 148 persons recovered. The toll increased to 2,392 after two more persons died of COVID-19. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.5 % on Wednesday. Tiruppur reported 73 fresh cases, taking the case tally to 94,669. The toll touched 972 following the reporting of one new death. The district had 808 active cases and 79 patients recovered on Thursday. The positivity rate based on Wednesday’s data was 1.5%.

In the Nilgiris, 20 persons tested positive and the district’s tally stood at 33,343. The toll was 208 while 324 people are undergoing treatment.

