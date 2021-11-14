Coimbatore district reports 134 cases

Coimbatore district reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 2,48,177 cases.

The Health Department reported two new deaths, taking the district's death toll to 2,435. The district had 1,158 active cases and 109 patients were reported to have recovered on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 51 fresh cases, which took the tally to 96,209 cases.

The overall toll remained as 985 as no new deaths were reported. The district had 650 active cases and 64 patients from the district recovered on Saturday.