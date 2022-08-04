Coimbatore district reports 131 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 169 persons recovered from the disease. The district had 1,015 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.3% on Wednesday, when 138 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 29 new cases. The Health Department said that 34 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 179 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.7% on Wednesday, when 28 persons tested positive.
