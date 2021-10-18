Coimbatore district reports 130 cases

A total of 130 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 154 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,528 active cases of the disease.

A 79-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s death toll to 2,383.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % on Sunday when 9,175 swab samples were subjected to tests and 132 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 72 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 94,455 cases.

The overall toll remained as 968 as no new deaths were reported.The district had 823 active cases and 74 persons recovered from COVID-19. The positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Sunday’s data was 1.5%.